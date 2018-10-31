Chris Weidman Believes a Win at UFC 230 Gets Him a Title Shot

Chris Weidman doesn’t care about his recent opponent change, he still believes a win at UFC 230 earns him a title shot.

Weidman was originally slated to fight Luke Rockhold on Saturday at Madison Square Garden, but a litany of injuries forced Rockhold out of the bout. The UFC moved swiftly, pulling Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza from a scheduled bout with David Branch.

Now Weidman and Jacare hold the UFC 230 co-main event slot with Weidman still believing his title shot is on the line in the fight.

Chris Weidman: UFC 230 Open Workout

