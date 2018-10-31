Chris Weidman Believes a Win at UFC 230 Gets Him a Title Shot

HOT OFF THE WIRE
October 31, 2018
(Courtesy of MMAnytt.se)

Chris Weidman doesn’t care about his recent opponent change, he still believes a win at UFC 230 earns him a title shot.

Weidman was originally slated to fight Luke Rockhold on Saturday at Madison Square Garden, but a litany of injuries forced Rockhold out of the bout. The UFC moved swiftly, pulling Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza from a scheduled bout with David Branch.

Now Weidman and Jacare hold the UFC 230 co-main event slot with Weidman still believing his title shot is on the line in the fight.

Tune in Saturday, Nov. 3, for UFC 230: Cormier vs. Lewis Full Live Results. The first bout is slated to begin at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT. UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier makes the first defense of his title opposite Derrick Lewis in the main event.

Chris Weidman: UFC 230 Open Workout

(Courtesy of MMAnytt.se)

               

