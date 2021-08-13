Chris Weidman at home after second surgery, posts update | Video

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman is resting at home after undergoing a second surgery on Thursday to repair the leg he broke at UFC 261 in April.

The 37-year old posted a video via Instagram of him resting in bed after returning home from the hospital.

“Hi all! I’m home. The surgery went very well. The original plan of surgery was to take out a butterfly fracture on the tibia bone and secure the fibula with a plate and screws because it was not healing correctly. Apparently when they opened my leg up the fibula was more of a problem than expected which required a longer surgery and more hardware,” Weidman said.

“I do not have any pain right now because I have a nerve block on my leg which can last up to 48 hours,” he explained.

“Im pretty damn tired and so I will sleep for a while, but I will be uploading a video to my YouTube channel to share all the details of the post-surgery. And I will also make minor updates here on my IG on how I am feeling,” said the former champion. “Having your support and love make things a lot easier. Thank you all very much for your thoughts prayers.

Chris 🙏🏻

#wontbackdown#recovery#theallamerican“

