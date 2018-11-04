Chris Weidman Addresses UFC Future in Brief Statement Following Loss to Jacare Souza

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman took a step back from realizing his dream of once again becoming champion on Saturday night.

Though he fought well for most of the fight and earned Fight of the Night honors alongside his opponent, Weidman succumbed to Jacare Souza’s heavy hands midway through the third round at UFC 230 at Madison Square Garden.

With a victory, Weidman was likely the next in line for a shot at the UFC middleweight title that is currently wrapped around Robert Whittaker’s waist. He’ll put the belt on the line early next year against fellow The Ultimate Fighter Season 28 coach Kelvin Gastelum. Weidman wanted a crack at the winner so bad that he could almost taste it.

It wasn’t to be, as Jacare got the better of him.

Weidman was resolute, however, that he wasn’t going to walk away, despite having lost four of his last five bouts.

“Unfortunately, last night didn’t work out for me. Congrats to Jacare and his family and team on an amazing win. He is a true warrior and it was an honor to share the octagon with him,” Weidman wrote on Instagram.

“Thanks to everyone for the support, love, and prayers. I appreciate it all. I will be back better from this!”