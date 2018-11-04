HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredDaniel Cormier Mauls Derrick Lewis in UFC 230 Main Event, Calls Out Brock Lesnar

featuredJon Jones Shoves Alexander Gustafsson After Tense Face Off at UFC 232 Presser

UFC 230 Cormier vs Lewis Live Results

featuredUFC 230 Results: Cormier vs. Lewis (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

Derrick Lewis weigh-in - UFC

featuredUFC 230 Heavyweight Title Fight Set After Derrick Lewis Ekes Under the Limit

Chris Weidman Addresses UFC Future in Brief Statement Following Loss to Jacare Souza

November 4, 2018
NoNo Comments

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman took a step back from realizing his dream of once again becoming champion on Saturday night. 

Though he fought well for most of the fight and earned Fight of the Night honors alongside his opponent, Weidman succumbed to Jacare Souza’s heavy hands midway through the third round at UFC 230 at Madison Square Garden. 

With a victory, Weidman was likely the next in line for a shot at the UFC middleweight title that is currently wrapped around Robert Whittaker’s waist. He’ll put the belt on the line early next year against fellow The Ultimate Fighter Season 28 coach Kelvin Gastelum. Weidman wanted a crack at the winner so bad that he could almost taste it. 

It wasn’t to be, as Jacare got the better of him.

Weidman was resolute, however, that he wasn’t going to walk away, despite having lost four of his last five bouts. 

TRENDING > Daniel Cormier Likely Targeting UFC 235 for ‘Retirement Fight’ Against Brock Lesnar

“Unfortunately, last night didn’t work out for me. Congrats to Jacare and his family and team on an amazing win. He is a true warrior and it was an honor to share the octagon with him,” Weidman wrote on Instagram.

“Thanks to everyone for the support, love, and prayers. I appreciate it all. I will be back better from this!”

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA