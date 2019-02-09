Chris Stone Hopes to Make Nathan Thompson Desperate at CageSport 55

Since turning pro in mid-2015, lightweight up and comer Chris Stone has had a mostly productive career.

Over the course of three years, Stone has won the majority of his, including all but one finishes, establishing himself as someone to watch on the Northwest fight circuit.

“In my first couple years as a pro I’ve gone 5-1, and have won my last three straight,” Stone told MMAWeekly.com. “I’ve got four of my wins by submission, and the other one was by decision. I’m just trying to stay busy and active.

“I feel like my performances have been pretty good. I usually tend to finish. My grappling is definitely my strong point. I always try to get in and look for a finish. I’m always looking for a finish, and see if it comes up.”

While he’s seen a lot of success during his career, 2018 was Stone’s slowest year to date with only one fight. Still, he managed to use his time off wisely and improve his game during his downtime.

“I was kind of ready to go, but I was just kind of waiting,” said Stone. “I was trying to stay ready, but also made improvements to all aspects of my game. I’m always trying to improve. Sometimes you need to take a little bit of time in between (fights) to tighten things up.

I don’t think like it will be too different (game-wise). I just feel like everything is going to be sharp and ready to go. I’m kind of re-motivated. I think everything is going to be tightened up and sharp.”

On Saturday in Tacoma, Washington, Stone (5-1) will look to add to his current winning streak when he faces Nathan Thompson (7-7) in a main card 155-pound bout at CageSport 55.

“I’ve just got to use my movement and my footwork when we are on the feet, and make (Thompson) try to take shots from the outside,” said Stone. “He’s going to want to take a shot on me eventually, so I’ve got to make him take shots from distance instead of closing in and taking the shot.

“I’ve got to make him desperate and take the shot instead of letting him get comfortable on the feet and taking the shots when he wants to.”

In 2019 Stone does have an eye towards the next level, and thus he makes sure he’s as ready and available as he can be should an opportunity to move up come his way.

“I’m always ready for the call when it comes,” said Stone. “I’ve just got to stay busy and keep winning fights and show everybody what I can do. I’d like to stay as busy as possible.”