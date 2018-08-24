HOT OFF THE WIRE
Chris Lytle Returns for Bare Knuckle Fight Because Guys ‘Forgot It’s a Damn Fist Fight’

August 24, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

Chris Lytle retired from a successful UFC career with a 31-18-5 record. He won five of his last six bouts, taking home five bonuses in that span. So why did he give it up?

Family.

Lytle was still extremely competitive and might have been able to make a run at the UFC welterweight title, but he had kids at home and wanted to be there for them. Now, seven years later, he’s returned to fighting, but in a much different form. 

His kids are a bit older now, so Lytle has returned from seven years on the sidelines for the new Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, which is a legal, sanctioned, bare knuckle fight. It brings something back to fighting that Lytle believes has been lost on the boxers and mixed martial artists that are now trying to “win a contest.”

“People forgot it’s a damn fist fight and that’s what this is. I will hit you as hard as I can,” said Lytle in an interview with MMAFighting ahead of his bare knuckle bout on Saturday. “This sport still has that and that’s why this sport is going to take off.”

               

