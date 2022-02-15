Chris Leben remains hospitalized, posts video from hospital room

HOT OFF THE WIRE

February 15, 2022
Former UFC fighter and Season 1 of The Ultimate Fighter semifinalist Chris Leben asked for positive vibes earlier this month after being hospitalized with breathing issues.

The 41-year old Leben made a post on social media asking fans and friends to ‘shoot some positive vibes’ his way. Leben indicated that he went to the hospital after developing a cough and shortness of breath after getting COVID.

Leben was admitted to the ICU unit after his situation worsened and was intubated. Two days later he came out of intubation. On Feb. 9, Leben tweeted, “I’m awake.” On Feb. 13, Leben posted a photo of himself weighing in and wrote, “I didn’t tap.”

On Sunday, Leben posted a video to social media showing himself up walking, but still looking a long way from fully recovering.

