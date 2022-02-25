Chris Leben posts video from hospital using a walker and feeling ‘shaky’

Former UFC fighter and Season 1 of The Ultimate Fighter semifinalist Chris Leben continues to battle the aftermath of COVID-19 in the hospital.

Leben was admitted to the hospital in the first week of February after developing a cough and shortness of breath after getting COVID. He remains hospitalized.

Leben posted a video via social media titled ‘Zombie Mode. Leben Vs ICU part ll.’ In the video, Leben is standing but unbalanced. He’s using a walker and doing basic exercises.

“All my muscles are real shaky,” Leben told the medical professional n the video.

Zombie Mode. Leben Vs ICU part ll pic.twitter.com/eK2HPrfzol — Chris Leben (@ChrisLebenMMA) February 25, 2022

