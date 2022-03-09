Chris Leben details his COVID-19 battle: ‘Call your loved ones’ | Video

Former UFC fighter and Season 1 of The Ultimate Fighter semifinalist Chris Leben was left fighting for his life after a second bout with COVID-19. In a video posted to his Instagram account, “The Crippler” detailed his battle, his recovery, and what a person really thinks about on their death bed.

“I’m just going to lay it out there, so no politics. Please don’t put me on blast. I know everybody has their own opinions about COVID and vaccines and everything else. I’m going to tell you what happened to me and you can make your own decisions,” Leben said in the video.

“I was not vaccinated. This was the second time I had COVID. I had it back in July, and I was relatively fine. Got tired. Down for a week,” Leben explain. “Ultimately I thought, you know what, it’s no big deal if I get COVID because I already had it once.

“This next time I got it, it was much, much milder even. I did feel a little low, so I got tested. January 22nd, I tested positive to COVID. Went home and took all the sh*t you’re supposed to take. I won’t get into what all that is, but everybody knows the f*cking kitchen-sink deal. Right? It beat it quick. It beat the COVID quick.”

A few days later, Leben was unable to catch his breath and went to see a doctor. His heart wasn’t functioning properly. He was transported to the hospital via ambulance.

“Long story short, I went to the emergency room. They immediately brought me back. They had to shock the sh*t out of me to get my heart back to normal,” Leben revealed.

“I had a pre-existing condition. Ultimately I had a heart problem. If you remember, years ago, seven years ago, whatever. I went through some lifestyle changes and sobriety and diet and everything else. I was able to bring that back up.”

“Long story short, there was an infection in my lungs. Not only was the heart f*cked up, but the lungs f*cked up. I had pneumonia and some sort of infection inside of my lungs as well. This is relatively common with COVID from what I understand. Fluid builds up around the heart and lungs, and the lungs, they just gave out,” Leben said.

“Sh*t got real bad.”

Watch the entire video below and hear Leben discuss what a person on their death bed really thinks about.

Ryan Bader discloses which Cain Velasquez family member was allegedly molested

GoFundMe removes campaign to support Cain Velasquez’s legal defense