Chris Gutierrez thinks UFC on ESPN+ 14 opponent, Geraldo de Freitas, is ‘sloppy’

Though he was able to pick up his first victory in the UFC this past March versus Ryan MacDonald at UFC on ESPN+ 6, bantamweight Chris Gutierrez isn’t 100% happy with how the fight turned out.

Having been over a year and a half since his last decision, to have to go to the judges to get the win over MacDonald didn’t entirely sit well with Gutierrez.

“(MacDonald) was a very tough opponent,” Gutierrez told MMAWeekly.com. “As everyone could see he had no quit in him.

“I wanted to showcase what I’ve been improving on and stuff like that, but I’m always looking for a finish, so I wasn’t satisfied in that aspect. I’m happy I got the win, but I know I could have done better.”

Having lost his previous bout against Raoni Barcelos at The Ultimate Fighter 28 Finale in November, Gutierrez noted the importance of not dropping two in a row, and getting in the win column against MacDonald.

“Anytime you lose you kind of have that urgency to win,” said Gutierrez. “As far as getting a win, that’s the most important thing. As fighters and athletes what we try to do is win, so anytime you win that’s a big step in your career.”

At UFC on ESPN+ 14 on Saturday in Montevideo, Uruguay, Gutierrez (13-3-1) will look for his second win in a row when he takes on Geraldo de Freitas (12-4) in a preliminary 135-pound bout.

“He’s a good opponent, and he’s very tough, but I think he’s sloppy,” Gutierrez said of de Freitas. “I believe he’s good everywhere but not excellent. He’s very reckless, and that’s where I plan to expose him.

“We’ve been working on a couple little tricks here and there that will be a surprise on fight night.”

With a quarter of the year still left, Gutierrez would like to get in at least one more bout before the end of 2019 and build a solid winning streak for himself.

“We still have four months after this fight, so I would like to jump in and fight before the end of the year is up,” said Gutierrez. “As far as (against) who, that’s up to my management team and coaches. It’s got to be a fight that makes sense obviously, but it’s a team aspect in that.”