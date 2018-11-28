Chris Gutierrez Expects to Perform in Promotional Debut at TUF 28 Finale

So far in 2018 bantamweight Chris Gutierrez has had about as good of a year as he could have hoped for.

While in two bouts so far this year, Gutierrez has picked up two finishes, extending his current winning streak to three victories overall, things have been far from easy.

“2018 was actually one of the hardest years of my life,” Gutierrez told MMAWeekly.com. “I was going through a very dark time in my life. I’ve come out of that, and I looked at the beautiful things in life and have used that as my motivation.

“I think my last three performances have shown evolution in my fighting, but there’s more to it than that – it has shown my progression in life.”

For his efforts, Gutierrez (12-2-1) has been rewarded with a shot at the UFC when he takes on Raoni Barcelos (12-1) at The Ultimate Fighter 28 Finale on Friday in Las Vegas in a 135-pound preliminary bout.

“He’s a tough opponent,” said Gutierrez of Barcelos. “I’ve just got to go out there and do what I do. He’s a very tough and durable fighter. I’ve just got to do what I do well.”

Having been fighting for five years and approaching 20 bouts, Gutierrez doesn’t feel like stepping up into the UFC will affect him as it has some other debuting fighters.

“I like to think I perform well under the lights,” Gutierrez said. “I’ve fought on a lot of big stages and I’ve done well, so I’m plan on going out there and performing. I don’t think the lights will affect me, but if they do, I’ll make adjustments and do what I have to do to win.”

Now that he’s in the UFC and that goal has been achieved, Gutierrez is looking forward to seeing what gets sent his way in 2019.

“(The UFC call) was the phone call that every mixed martial artist wants to get,” said Gutierrez. “I’m blessed and I’m happy. I’m the lucky one to be able to go out and do what I love to do.

“It’s up to my coaches, my management, and me, because ultimately I have the last say, but my coaches and my management will decide what fight I will take at that moment in time.”