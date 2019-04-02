Chris Gutierrez broke out of his shell with UFC on ESPN+ 6 win

Though he was able to pick up a unanimous decision victory over previously undefeated Ryan MacDonald at UFC on ESPN+ 6 in Nashville on March 23, bantamweight Chris Gutierrez feels like his performance wasn’t perfect.

According to Gutierrez, even though he came out of the bout relatively unscathed, there is more work to be done and there are always areas he can make adjustments to.

“I just watched the fight a couple days ago and as a martial artist there’s always room for improvement,” Gutierrez told MMAWeekly.com. “I’m my own biggest critic.

“I’m happy I got the win, but I’m excited to get back to training and keep evolving as a martial artist. Overall I’m glad I got the win, but I know I can do more.”

For Gutierrez, picking up a win over MacDonald following a loss in his UFC debut last November to Raoni Barcelos at The Ultimate Fighter 28 Finale was essential.

“It’s a very big deal to me,” said Gutierrez. “After my loss I didn’t really consider myself a UFC fighter. It gave me more motivation to really go out there and perform.

“Of course all the adversity that I was going through and am still going through, it was a big relief. Hard work does pay off, and I’ve got to stay persistent and stay at it.”

Now that he’s picked up his first UFC victory, Gutierrez will take just a short time off before returning to training in preparation for his next bout sometime hopes during the summer.

“I feel like this (last) fight I broke out of my shell and this version of myself I feel good,” Gutierrez said. “With the good things that I’ve been learning, just growing as a man and having my life in order, it makes fighting and training just fall into line. Everything happens for a reason, and I really believe that. Everything is going the way I feel it should and the way it’s supposed to play out.

“I’m not that hurt, so I’m taking this week off to relax and recoup a little bit. Come Monday it’s back to training. And hopefully around May or June or by the end of July I’ll get back to it.”