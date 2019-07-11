Chris Curtis more than ready for champion Magomed Magomedkerimov at PFL 4

HOT OFF THE WIRE
July 11, 2019
No Comments

When it comes to the first half of his 2019, it has been business as usual for welterweight Chris Curtis.

Having gone undefeated since 2016, Curtis has been able to continue his winning ways this year, having picked up two wins in his first two bouts, raising his current winning streak to eight victories in a row.

“I got the Matt Dwyer earlier this year, my first fight back since the Contender Series (last year),” Curtis told MMAWeekly.com. “It was good to get back in there and kind of shake the rust off and test my hand out. It held up pretty well, and that was great.

Then I got to move right into the PFL regular season (versus Andre Fialho), and that was just a fun fight. I kind of had an opponent change in there, but it all went smooth: a body’s a body; I’ll fight whoever, and just go in there and showcase some stuff.”

Though he’s found ample success over the past few years, in striving to get better Curtis has changed up his training camp and feels it has paid off.

“I’m with a new gym, Syndicate MMA out in Vegas with John Wood,” said Curtis. “We got to show some new stuff (in the Fialho fight) that we’ve been working on and trying to improve.

“I’ve always known how to fight. I know how to box, how to wrestle, and how to do jiu-jitsu; so one of the things we’ve been working on is the in between pieces where I’ve been weak. It’s not anything giant or huge; we’re just focusing on the small things adding up.”

On Thursday in Atlantic City, N.J., Curtis (21-5) will look to pick up his ninth win in a row when he faces Magomed Magomedkerimov (24-5) in the 170-pound main event of PFL 4.

“I personally don’t care that he was a champion last year,” Curtis said of Magomedkerimov. “I didn’t fight last year, so it doesn’t mean anything to me. He beat people that weren’t me, so I’m not really worried about it.

“We know what he’s going to do: he’s going to come out and look to grapple. He’s not going to stand with me. He knows better and I know better. We all know what his game plan is going to be. I’m more than ready for that.”

For Curtis, how he wins determines his seeding in the PFL postseason, but it’s not something he’s focused on. The win is the most important thing, not where he finds himself seeded at season’s end.

“Where I end up is where I end up,” said Curtis. “In my heart, in my head, I know I’m the best guy I the tournament. It doesn’t really change who I have to fight. I have to beat everybody here.

“I don’t care who I have to go through. It doesn’t change what I have to do. I always ended up getting the hard road, the short stick anyway, so this isn’t anything different. I’m not worried about it. I’m here to fight. I don’t care who I have to beat. It doesn’t matter to me at all.”

