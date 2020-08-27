Chris Camozzi maxed out his time off, but is ready to fight in whatever form PFL will allow

For light-heavyweight Chris Camozzi, 2020 was supposed to be the start of a new journey with the PFL. Unfortunately the novel coronavirus put those plans on hold.

Choosing to be an optimist, Camozzi has focused on what the downtime the coronavirus has caused to better himself so when he does return to fighting he can be the best fighter he possibly can be.

“Going into 2020, I was planning on fighting in the PFL in May and starting the season then, but obviously that was postponed and didn’t happen,” Camozzi told MMAWeekly.com. “More time you can take as it comes. You can take it as a negative or a positive. I was super set to go, but more time gives me more time to prepare and get better.

“This is the most rounded fighter I’ve been. It’s weird, at 33, I’m feeling like the most complete fighter I’ve ever been. I don’t know if that’s age, wisdom, and experience or what. I think you’re going to see an overall better fighter. I’m really excited for whatever comes.”

One of the big advantages the time off has given Camozzi is just that, time off, which is something he rarely has done over the course of his career in combat sports.

“A lot of gyms and training had been shut down, so I’ve been adapting and using the time to get better no matter what,” Camozzi said. “With the virus and everything being closed and shut down, I’ve done a ton of cardio, lifting, doing what I can; just different kinds of workouts I don’t normally do.

“I would say the biggest plus through the whole thing was that this is the longest I’ve ever taken from fighting. I had a training break like everyone else, so my body had a chance to heal. My body feels amazing now. It was like a whole reboot for my body, which I had never taken in 15 years.”

Though he’s not fighting, Camozzi is far from being unseen. As the subject of the PFL’s digital series, Prep Point, he is able to keep his name out there while waiting for an opportunity to step back into the cage.

“I love what the PFL is doing with this show,” Camozzi said. “The biggest thing when you’re not fighting is to stay relevant, get your name out there, and keep people wondering when you’re going to fight next.

“The PFL is giving us the platform to promote ourselves and get ourselves out there. That’s great. It’s a huge help from the promotion. It shows they care and they are pushing the fighters and putting the fighters first.”

Though the next PFL season is set to take place in 2021, Camozzi has hopes he can fight again before then, in whatever discipline is made available to him.

“If the opportunity came for boxing, bare knuckle, kickboxing. PFL, whatever they would allow me to do, I’m in,” said Camozzi. “I like fighting. I thoroughly enjoy it. It’s something I love to do and am passionate about.

“With my age I think I have five more years left, so I want to get as much in as I can and have no regrets when I’m done with this sport. I want to do it while I’m young and stay active and busy.”

TRENDING > Israel Adesanya’s has sharp words for Jon Jones after his move to UFC heavyweight division

Chris Camozzi Calls Out Emiliano Sordi for PFL Debut | Prep Point

(Video courtesy of PFL MMA)