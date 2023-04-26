Chris Camozzi eyeing title shot after BKFC 41

While Chris Camozzi closed out his time in the PFL in 2021 on a high note winning back-to-back fights, the light-heavyweight fighter decided to make the transition to bare-knuckle fighting in 2022 and carried his success over to a new combat sport.

Facing fellow MMA alum Bubba McDaniel last October in his BKFC debut, Camozzi picked up a 37-second TKO of McDaniel to start of his bare knuckle career with a bang.

“That was probably the most comfortable I’ve felt going into a fight before,” Camozzi told MMAWeekly.com. “I don’t know if it’s due to it being bare knuckle boxing or my preparation or what, but I felt great that night. I plan on repeating that. I really do think that bare knuckle boxing is a fun sport, and I really enjoyed it.

“Getting to fight at home (in Colorado) again was really nice. I hadn’t fought there in years. For my friends and family and fans to come out in one spot, and they kind of blew the roof off, actually, so I’m glad BKB is coming back and I’m excited to do it.”

While he continues to train in Jiu-Jitsu and doesn’t see himself stopping that, Camozzi has put as much effort as he can into his striking for BKFC and has seen some definite improvements in his stand-up game.

“There were a few changes we made right as I started training for that first fight, once I started hitting mits with bare hands my coach realized that you have to turn your hand a little bit more when you throw punches,” said Camozzi.

“Like when I throw my hook I have to put a little more bend in my wrist so I land with my big knuckles instead of my smaller ones or hitting my hand on the side, lots of the things gloves allow you to get away with.”

Chris Camozzi working for a title shot after BKFC 41

On April 29 in Broomfield, Colorado, Camozzi (1-0 bare knuckle) will look remain unblemished when he faces Dan Spohn (0-0 bare knuckle) in a main card 205-pound bout at BKFC 41.

“I’m real familiar with him,” Camozzi said of Spohn. “We were in the PFL quarantine together. I got to know him. He’s a super nice guy and a tough fighter.

“I wanted another step up and he’s that. Fighting him, he likes to counter a little more, but I think he’s find out that a lot of guys don’t do as good with bare knuckles, and I’m coming in there with at least a little experience. I’ve got to do what I always do: stay in his face, make him work and look for that shot.”

While he’s found success in the bare knuckle world, Camozzi hasn’t ruled out a return to MMA, or the possibility of doing both sports at once. First and foremost however, Camozzi would like to claim a championship in BKFC as the main goal he’s set his mind towards.

“I haven’t said I was done with MMA or anything yet,” said Camozzi. “I still have a few more years left of fighting and I’m interesting it doing it all: boxing, bare knuckle, or anything. I’m going to be pushing for a title shot if I can go in there and get a quick knockout.”