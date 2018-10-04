Chip Moraza-Pollard Expecting ‘Chess Match’ Against Remy Vectol at Lion Fight 47

HOT OFF THE WIRE

October 4, 2018
NoNo Comments

When it comes to his 2018 so far, former Bellator veteran and current Lion Fight champion Chip Moraza-Pollard couldn’t be more pleased with how things are progressing.

Since shifting his focus to Muay Thai a couple years ago, Moraza-Pollard has gone undefeated in eight fights, including two wins so far in 2018.

“Obviously it’s been tough guys that I’ve been fighting; nothing has changed there,” Moraza-Pollard told MMAWeekly.com. “We’ve been having guys come over from different parts of the world. I’m learning a lot more. I’m getting better. I’m just looking to improve upon every performance.”

While he’s still relatively new on the Muay Thai scene, Moraza-Pollard has found himself going from the hunter to the hunted now that he has a Lion Fight championship. Still, he maintains the hunger he had when it was him doing the chasing.

“My mentality hasn’t changed,” said Moraza-Pollard. “You’re defending the belt, so you could look at it like they’re trying to hunt you, but I don’t think about it like that. I think of it as the same – whether I have the belt, don’t have the belt, or lose the belt – every fight is the same and it doesn’t change.

“I don’t care what the stakes are. I don’t care if it’s the biggest fight in the world or on the undercard. A fight is a fight.”

On Saturday in Ledyard, Conn., Moraza-Pollard (8-0) will look to defend his Lion Fight cruiserweight title for the fourth time against challenger Remy Vectol (52-12-1) in the main event of Lion Fight 47.

“I know he’s very experienced,” Moraza-Pollard said of Vectol. “I know he’s fought in Thailand and Europe, and has more fights than me, of course. He’s very technical and very skillful. I think it will be a nice, exciting, chess match in there.

“As far as me picking up the W, it’s just me going out there and doing what I do. I analyze and see what’s there to be seen and try to take advantage of it. Come fight night, who knows what’s going to happen, but one way or another it’s going to be entertaining and there’s going to be a lot of high level Muay Thai for sure.”

With the possibility of not fighting again until next year, Moraza-Pollard said what could make his 2019 top what has been another great year for in him 2018.

“Obviously picking up more wins and beating more high level guys, but one thing would be to travel a bit more,” said Moraza-Pollard. “The one time I fought in London was awesome. That would be one thing I would like out of 2019: would be to fight abroad and get my name spread out across the world.”

               

