HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredCheyanne Vlismas may not fight soon due to ‘reasons beyond belief’

featuredSean O’Malley may only fight twice this year, but plans a ‘killing spree’ in 2023

featuredJake Paul posts video practicing leg kicks, tags Bellator MMA and PFL | Video

Max Holloway UFC Fight Island 7 weigh-in

featuredMax Holloway withdraws from Alexander Volkanovski fight 2 days after bout was announced

Cheyanne Vlismas may not fight soon due to ‘reasons beyond belief’

January 10, 2022
NoNo Comments

Cheyanne Vlismas just secured one of the biggest wins of her career, but she may have to take a break from fighting for the time being following issues in her personal life.

“Unfortunately, I would love to fight again [and] soon, but because of reasons beyond belief, I cannot fight, and I cannot make any more money until I finalize some things in my life, and I don’t know when that will be,” Vlismas told MMA Fighting. “I’m trying to make that soon, but I don’t have an answer. I’m hoping by summer. I’m praying by summer. That’s what I’m gonna shoot for.”

Vlismas (formerly Buys) was previously married to fellow UFC fighter, JP Buys, but the pair have since split. They often fought side by side and sold themselves as a married UFC couple fighting on the same night.

“As far as 2022, you’ll see me, but I have no answers. And honestly, it makes me want to cry how I have no answers for anything.”

Following her UFC Vegas 44 win over Mallory Martin, Vlismas hinted that something was happening behind the scenes, but would not elaborate on the details.

“No one knows where I’m at, and I’m actually keeping it that way,” Vlismas said. “A lot of things happened before my fight — and even after my fight — and I decided what’s best is to just escape. I’ve been gone now for two weeks and I love it. I’m overseas and just living my life.”

Sean O’Malley may only fight twice this year, but plans a ‘killing spree’ in 2023

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

UFC 268 highlights – Kamaru Usman tops Colby Covington again

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA