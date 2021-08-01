Cheyanne Buys banks a bonus for UFC Vegas 33 co-main event finish

Melsik Baghdasaryan, Cheyanne Buys, Jason Witt, and Bryan Barberena all walked away from UFC Vegas 33 with $50,000 performance bonuses for their work Saturday night. Witt and Barberena were awarded Fight of the Night bonuses for their three round brawl, while Baghdasaryan and Buys were awarded for their TKO wins.

Witt utilized stand-up and mixed his wrestling well to take the first round. Witt continued his momentum in the second round, as he dropped Barberena with a right hand and secured another couple takedowns before the fight returned to the feet toward the end of the second. The third round was the cherry on top, with Barberena hungry to finish the fight. Witt and Barberena traded big shots and the momentum swayed back and forth. While it appeared Barberena took the third round, Witt’s performance in the first two was decisive in the eyes of the judges, as he was awarded a majority decision victory.

Melsik Baghdasaryan secured his bonus with an emphatic second round KO victory over Collin Anglin. Baghdasaryan won the first round and had momentum going into the second. Into the second round Baghdasaryan was warned about his finger placement. Shortly after that, Baghdasaryan landed a vicious head kick that dropped Anglin and followed up with punches to decisively force the referee to stop the fight 1:50 into the second round.

Buys got her $50,000 performance bonus by finishing Gloria de Paula by TKO with a vicious head kick before following up with ground strikes to put the fight away in the first round. While Buys’ performance was impressive, there is not much to say about her performance as the fight only lasted one minute. Buys’ opponent was getting up from a grounded position, and she took advantage of and blasted de Paula with a head kick, de Paula fell to the floor. Buys followed up with punches on the ground that forced referee Mark Smith to stop the fight 1:00 into the first round.

