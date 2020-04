Check out Uriah Hall’s most impressive UFC finishes

Eleven of UFC middleweight Uriah Hall’s 15 professional wins have come via knockout. Relive some of Hall’s top finishes so far in his UFC career.

Currently riding a two-fight winning streak, Hall was expected to face Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza at UFC 249 on April 18. With that event recently being sidelined, it is unclear if and when the fight will take place.

(Courtesy of UFC)