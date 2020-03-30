Check out Tony Ferguson knocking out Ramsey Nijem in his UFC debut

HOT OFF THE WIRE
March 30, 2020
Tony Ferguson made his UFC debut at The Ultimate Fighter 13 finale where he won the welterweight tournament final and a UFC contract. It would end up being his only UFC fight at welterweight before returning to the lightweight division.

“El Cucuy” had been expected to face lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in the UFC 249 main event on April 18, but that event is currently in a massive state of flux, as is that particular bout.

Khabib is currently on lockdown in Russia, where his country has closed its borders to all international travel.

TRENDING > Jon Jones arrest video for DWI and negligent gun use released

