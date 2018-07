Check Out TJ Dillashaw’s Second TKO Win Over Renan Barao (UFC 227 Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Back in 2015 bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw defended his title against the man he took it from at UFC 173, Renan Barão. He next faces rival Cody Garbrandt for a second time in the main event of UFC 227 on August 4.

