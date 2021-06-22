HOT OFF THE WIRE

Check out this UFC 264: Poirier vs McGregor 3 promotional video – McGregor talks the talk

June 22, 2021
Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor meets former interim lightweight champion and top ranked lightweight contender Dustin Poirier for the third time in the UFC 264 main event on July 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

McGregor finished Poirier in the opening round of their first fight back in September 2014. “The Diamond” avenged that loss by finishing McGregor in the second round of their UFC 257 rematch in January.

McGregor’s quick whit and one-liners are as famous as his knockout wins. Take a look back at “The Notorious”

