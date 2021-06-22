Check out this UFC 264: Poirier vs McGregor 3 promotional video – McGregor talks the talk

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor meets former interim lightweight champion and top ranked lightweight contender Dustin Poirier for the third time in the UFC 264 main event on July 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

McGregor finished Poirier in the opening round of their first fight back in September 2014. “The Diamond” avenged that loss by finishing McGregor in the second round of their UFC 257 rematch in January.

McGregor's quick wit and one-liners are as famous as his knockout wins.

