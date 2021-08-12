Check out these UFC 265 slow motion highlights | Video

UFC 265 took place on Aug. 7 at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Ciryl Gane captured the interim heavyweight title in the fight card’s main event by stopping no. 2 ranked Derrick Lewis.

In the co-main event, former featherweight kingpin Jose Aldo put on a masterful display of striking in his unanimous decision win over Pedro Munhoz.

Check out these slow motion video highlights from the event.

(Courtesy of UFC)

