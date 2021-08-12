HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredChris Weidman reveals that he’s heading into surgery today in new video

Ronaldo Jacare Souza - Road to the Octagon

featuredRonaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza announces retirement from MMA

featuredOlympic Gold medalist Gable Steveson gives cryptic wave to Dana White on Twitter

featuredSean O’Malley unhappy with UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby

Check out these UFC 265 slow motion highlights | Video

August 12, 2021
NoNo Comments

UFC 265 took place on Aug. 7 at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Ciryl Gane captured the interim heavyweight title in the fight card’s main event by stopping no. 2 ranked Derrick Lewis.

In the co-main event, former featherweight kingpin Jose Aldo put on a masterful display of striking in his unanimous decision win over Pedro Munhoz.

Check out these slow motion video highlights from the event.

Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza announces retirement from MMA

(Courtesy of UFC)

Jake Paul rips Dana White: “This guy is betting $7 million dollars on blackjack, but his fighters are starting GoFundMe pages.”

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA