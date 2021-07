Check Out These UFC 264 Slow Motion Highlights | Video

Take a slow-motion trip through some of the most exciting exchanges and highlights from UFC 264: Poirier vs McGregor 3 in this edition of ‘Fight Motion.’

UFC 264 took place on July 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and was headlined by the trilogy bout between former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier and former two-division titleholder Conor McGregor.

(Courtesy of UFC)