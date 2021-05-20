Check out these UFC 262 super slow motion highlights

HOT OFF THE WIRE

May 20, 2021
Get a slow-motion look at some of the most exciting moments and exchanges from UFC 262: Oliveira vs Chandler in Houston this past weekend.

UFC 262 took place at Toyota Center in front of a capacity crowd. Charles Oliveira defeated Michael Chandler in the fight card’s main event to capture the vacant lightweight championship. In the co-main event, Beneil Dariush became a contender in the 155-pound division with his dominating win over former interim titleholder Tony Ferguson.

Check out the slow motion impacts and slams.

(Courtesy of UFC)

