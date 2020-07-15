Check out the win the earned Dan Ige a UFC contract (UFC Fight Island Free Fight)

Dan Ige earned his shot in the UFC after his performance on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2017 got him a call to fight at UFC 220 early the next year.

Ige faces Calvin Kattar in the main event of Wednesday’s Fight Island card. Before Ige faces Kattar, take a look back his submission win over Luis Gomez.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

