Check out the UFC’s wildest knockouts of 2020

The UFC’s 2020 has come to an end, but being the first sport back from the pandemic induced shutdown and holding regular events throughout the year, there was a lot going on.

As 2021 approaches, take a look back the UFC’s wildest knockouts of 2020.

(Video courtesy of UFC)