Check out the UFC Philadelphia Top 5 Finishes Video

(Courtesy of UFC)

Check out the top five finishes from fighters on the UFC Fight Night Philadelphia card this weekend including Justin Gaethje, Edson Barboza, and Michael Johnson.

UFC on ESPN 2: Barboza vs. Gaethje full live results on MMAWeekly.com Edson Barboza vs. Justin Gaethje headlines the card that includes an explosive women’s strawweight bout between Karolina Kowalkiewicz and Michelle Waterson. The first fight is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET.