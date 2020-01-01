Check out the UFC Decade in Review from 2010 to 2019

(Courtesy of UFC)

Look back at the decade that was for the UFC! From 2010 to 2019 there was an incredible amount of growth for the world’s premier mixed martial arts promotion and the stars that burst onto the scene, some of which have already faded away.

TRENDING > Bellator Japan fight highlights: Fedor knocks out Rampage in final fight in Japan

Fighters like Ronda Rousey, Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, Daniel Cormier, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, Demetrious Johnson, and too many more to list took the UFC by storm making it the most explosive decade the sport has ever known.