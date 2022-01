Check out the UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane Cold Open Video

Ron Perlman narrates the UFC 270 cold open. UFC 270 features two title fights, headlined by a heavyweight title unification bout between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane.

In the co-main event, flyweight champion Brandon Moreno and former titleholder Deiveson Figueiredo meet for the third time.

