Check out the UFC 269 slow motion highlights | Video

Check out the slow motion highlights from the UFC 269: Oliveira vs. Poirier pay-per-view fight card which took place on Dec. 11 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Two underdogs, according to the betting odds, walked away as champions at UFC 269 as Charles Oliveira defended his lightweight title for the first time and Julianna Peña upset Amanda Nunes. See the most exciting moments and exchanges from UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier in slow motion.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

