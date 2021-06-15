Check out the UFC 264: Poirier vs McGregor 3 official trailer | Video

The final chapter in the trilogy between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor will be written on Saturday, July 10, as the lightweight superstars settle the score in the main event of UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

After Ireland’s McGregor defeated Poirier in 2014, Louisiana’s “Diamond” evened the score in January, setting up the most highly anticipated rubber match in UFC history between former champions determined to be the one leaving this trilogy victorious.

(Courtesy of UFC)