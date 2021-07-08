Check out the UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 Cold Open | Video

HOT OFF THE WIRE
July 8, 2021
Let Ron Perlman get you pumped up for the UFC 264 trilogy fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor with the cold open that will play at the start of the broadcast on Saturday night.

UFC 264 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The event his headlined by a rubber match between former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier and former two-division titleholder Conor McGregor.

Sean O’Malley reacts to new Nevada Athletic Commission marijuana rule change | UFC 264 Media Day

