Check out the UFC 263 Cold Open | Video

Ron Perlman gets the UFC 263 show started on Saturday night with a preview of a stacked fight card featuring two title fight rematches and the return of Nate Diaz. Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya faces Marvin Vettori, Deiveson Figueiredo faces Brandon Moreno and Leon Edwards takes on Nate Diaz.

UFC 263 Ceremonial Weigh-ins: The Fighter Face-offs | Video

(Courtesy of UFC)