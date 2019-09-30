HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC 244 Masvidal vs Diaz fight poster

hot-sauce-featuredCheck out the UFC 244: Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz official fight poster

Jeremy Stephens UFC Mexico City eye poke

hot-sauce-featuredVideo surfaces of Jeremy Stephens vs. Yair Rodriguez hotel lobby post-fight altercation

Cain Velasquez lucha libre

hot-sauce-featuredGo behind the scenes with former UFC champ Cain Velasquez at Lucha Libre event in New York

Nate Diaz - UFC 244 NY press conference

hot-sauce-featuredWatch Nate Diaz terminate a heckler at UFC 244 New York press conference (video)

Check out the UFC 244: Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz official fight poster

September 30, 2019
NoNo Comments

The UFC 244 headliner between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz is one of the most anticipated non-title fights in UFC history. It’s also one of the few non-title fights in modern memory to headline a UFC pay-per-view event.

Masvidal smashed his way into the UFC fandom with blistering knockouts of Darren Till and Ben Askren. Diaz has long been a fan favorite, but elevated himself to needle mover with his back-to-back performances against Conor McGregor.

Though theirs is a non-title bout, there is a fictitious “Baddest Motherf—er” belt on the line. But did the UFC do the fight justice with the recent release of the official UFC 244: Masvidal vs. Diaz fight poster?

At first glance, it appears rather tame compared to recent offerings. Or is it simply that these two self-proclaimed gangsters don’t need any more hype than their general promise of unabashed violence?

UFC 244 Masvidal vs Diaz fight poster

Tune in for UFC 244: Masvidal vs. Diaz full live results on Saturday, Nov. 2, from Madison Square Garden in New York City on MMAWeekly.com. Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz square off in the main event for the title of “Baddest Motherf—er” on the planet.

VegasScoresAndOdds.com

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA