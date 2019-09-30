Check out the UFC 244: Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz official fight poster

The UFC 244 headliner between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz is one of the most anticipated non-title fights in UFC history. It’s also one of the few non-title fights in modern memory to headline a UFC pay-per-view event.

Masvidal smashed his way into the UFC fandom with blistering knockouts of Darren Till and Ben Askren. Diaz has long been a fan favorite, but elevated himself to needle mover with his back-to-back performances against Conor McGregor.

Though theirs is a non-title bout, there is a fictitious “Baddest Motherf—er” belt on the line. But did the UFC do the fight justice with the recent release of the official UFC 244: Masvidal vs. Diaz fight poster?

At first glance, it appears rather tame compared to recent offerings. Or is it simply that these two self-proclaimed gangsters don’t need any more hype than their general promise of unabashed violence?

Tune in for UFC 244: Masvidal vs. Diaz full live results on Saturday, Nov. 2, from Madison Square Garden in New York City on MMAWeekly.com. Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz square off in the main event for the title of “Baddest Motherf—er” on the planet.