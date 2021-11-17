Check out the trailer to the upcoming UFC Fight Pass ‘Miesha Tate 2.0’ documentary | Video

Unbeknownst to the masses, women’s MMA pioneer Miesha Tate rose to become Strikeforce and UFC bantamweight champion under constant emotional distress. Five years later, Tate returned from retirement with a new lease on life, ready to exact her full potential. Witness her career journey and get an inside look at the comeback in “Miesha Tate 2.0,” coming November 19 to UFC FIGHT PASS.

Tate takes on Ketlen Vieira in the UFC Vegas 43 main event on Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

