Check out the top Bellator MMA fastest finishes of 2021 | Video

Watch the full countdown of the fastest finishes of the year in Bellator MMA. Corey Samuel’s 10-second KO remains one of fastest finishes in the promotion’s history.

Samuel’s 10-second knockout of Isaiah Hokit at Bellator 261 in June was the fastest finish in the promotion’s 2021 schedule.

2021 UFC Knockout of the Year nominees | Video

(Video Courtesy of Bellator MMA)