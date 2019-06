Check out the Top 5 finishes from fighters competing on Saturday’s UFC event

(Courtesy of UFC)

Check out the top five knockouts and submissions from fighters on the upcoming Fight Night Greenville card on Saturday night. The event is headlined by a featherweight fight between Renato Moicano and “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung. It’s the first time South Carolina has played host to at UFC events.

