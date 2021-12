Check Out the Top 10 Knockouts in UFC Heavyweight History | Video

It only takes one shot to change the course of a fight, and that’s especially true for the UFC heavyweight division. Take a look back at the Top 10 knockouts in UFC heavyweight division history in this video of beautiful brutality.

The heavyweight title is on the line in the UFC 270 main event on Jan. 22 when champion Francis Ngannou takes on interim titleholder Ciryl Gane in a title unification bout.

