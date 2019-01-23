Check Out the Thrill and the Agony Aftermath of UFC Brooklyn

(Courtesy of UFC)

Go behind-the-scenes to witness all of The Thrill and The Agony from UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs Dillashaw. The event took place on Jan. 19 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. It was the organization’s debut on ESPN.

In the fight card’s main event, flyweight champion Henry Cejudo finished bantamweight titleholder TJ Dillashaw in quick fashion, though there was some controversy surrounding the stoppage.