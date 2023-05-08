HOT OFF THE WIRE
Check out the scene inside Henry Cejudo’s locker room following UFC 288 loss

May 8, 2023
Cameras inside Henry Cejudo‘s locker room at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., caught the scene following Cejudo’s UFC 288 split decision loss to Aljamain Sterling.

“Hey team, guys, I appreciate it. You guys did your job. I had to make adjustments in there. It had been a minute. It had been awhile,” Cejudo told his team.

Cejudo’s team and his manager felt that he won the fight. Cejudo blamed himself and pondered if he wanted to continue fighting.

“It’s my fault,” Cejudo said. “I knew what I had to do and I kind of relaxed and I got taken down.”

“This is about me being the best in the world. I’m not here to f**king start chasing sh*t. You know what I mean? That’s not me. I’ve done everything there is to do. I want it all. If I can’t have it all then I won’t f**king have it at all. That’s how I am. That’s just how I am”

