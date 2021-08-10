Check out the new Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley promo video

Showtime released a new promotional video ahead of the Aug. 29 boxing match between YouTube star Jake Paul and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

Woodley and Paul headlined the SHOWTIME Sports pay-per-view boxing event at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

Paul (3-0) in boxing looks to defeat a second former mixed martial artist inside the ring. He’s coming off a knockout win over former UFC welterweight Ben Askren. The bout is Woodley’s professional boxing debut.

(Courtesy of SHOWTIME Sports)

