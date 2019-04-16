Check out the flying knee knockout that capped ONE: Roots of Honor (fight highlights video)

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Martin Nguyen made his name by knocking out Marat Gafurov and Eduard Folayang in spectacular style. The Australian enhanced his reputation even further at ONE: Roots of Honor after finishing Narantungalag Jadambaa with a flying knee in the second round, retaining his ONE featherweight championship.

For the crowd at the MOA Arena in Manila, however, the highlight was undoubtedly the co-main event. Joshua Pacio made up for the disappointment of his split-decision loss to Yosuke Saruta with a highlight-reel knockout, recapturing his strawweight crown with a fourth-round head kick.

ONE Championship: Roots of Honor Official Results