Check out the flying knee knockout that capped ONE: Roots of Honor (fight highlights video)

Martin Nguyen made his name by knocking out Marat Gafurov and Eduard Folayang in spectacular style. The Australian enhanced his reputation even further at ONE: Roots of Honor after finishing Narantungalag Jadambaa with a flying knee in the second round, retaining his ONE featherweight championship.
For the crowd at the MOA Arena in Manila, however, the highlight was undoubtedly the co-main event. Joshua Pacio made up for the disappointment of his split-decision loss to Yosuke Saruta with a highlight-reel knockout, recapturing his strawweight crown with a fourth-round head kick.
ONE Championship: Roots of Honor Official Results
- Martin Nguyen def. Narantungalag Jadambaa by KO (Knee) at 1:07 of Round 2
- Joshua Pacio def. Yosuke Saruta by KO (Kick) at 2:43 of Round 4
- Tatsumitsu Wada def. Gustavo Balart by Decision (Unanimous)
- Leandro Issa def. Fu Chang Xin by Submission (Armbar) at 3:03 of Round 1
- Kickboxing: Andrei Stoica def. Ibrahim El Bouni by Decision (Unanimous)
- James Nakashima def. Luis Santos by TKO (Verbal Submission) at 0:56 of Round 2
- Edward Kelly def. Sung Jong Lee by TKO (Punches) at 2:51 of Round 2
- Kickboxing: Anderson Silva def. Andre Meunier by KO (Punch) at 1:14 of Round 1
- Kwon Won Il def. Eric Kelly by TKO (Punches) at 0:19 of Round 1
- Muay Thai Saemapetch Fairtex def. Ognjen Topic by Decision (Majority)
- Xie Bin def. Ahmad Qais Jasoor by Submission (D’Arce Choke) at 2:27 of Round 2
- Niko Soe def. Eko Roni Saputra by TKO (Doctor’s Stoppage) at 3:03 of Round 1
- Lerdila Champairtour def. Momotaro by Decision (Unanimous)
- Bi Nguyen def. Dwi Ani Reno Wulan by TKO (Punches) at 3:55 of Round 1
- Ramon Gonzales def. Akihiro Fujisawa by Submission (Guillotine) at 1:19 of Round 1