Check out the fight that earned Kamaru Usman a title shot (UFC 235 Free Fight)

February 25, 2019
(Courtesy of UFC)

Kamaru Usman earned a shot at the title against UFC welterweight champ Tyron Woodley after a dominant performance versus Rafael Dos Anjos at the Ultimate Fighter Finale late in 2018. Don’t miss Woodley vs Usman in the co-main event at UFC 235.

Tune in Saturday, March 2, for full UFC 235: Jones vs. Smith Live Results on MMAWeekly.com. UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones squares off with Anthony Smith in the main event, while welterweight titleholder Tyron Woodley puts his belt on the line opposite Kamaru Usman.

