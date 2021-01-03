Check out the best UFC face-offs of 2020

The past year was one of pent up frustrations for many people, but at least the UFC fighters got to take their frustrations out on one another in the Octagon.

Some of them also carried that into their face-offs for some very memorable moments.

As we launch into 2021, take a look back at the best, wildest, and funniest UFC face-offs of 2020.

(Courtesy of UFC)

TRENDING > Khabib believes winner of Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier will fight for his UFC title

Jake Paul after boxing KO: ‘Conor McGregor and I will happen for sure’

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)