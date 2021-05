Check out the best finishes from past seasons of ‘The Ultimate Fighter’

Relive some of the best finishes from past seasons of ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ in anticipation of TUF’s return for season 29 beginning on June 1. UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and no. 2 ranked contender Brian Ortega coach the 29th season of TUF ahead of their featherweight title bout.

The 29th season will feature contestants competing in both the middleweight and bantamweight divisions.

