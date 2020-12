Check out the Bellator’s best submissions of 2020

Despite a schedule shorted by the pandemic, Bellator MMA’s fighters still managed to produce events chock full of exciting submissions.

Take a look back the best Bellator submissions of 2020, as we get ready to launch into 2021.

(Video courtesy of BellatorMMA)