Check out the Bellator’s best knockouts of 2020

Bellator’s slate of events was reduced in 2020 because of the pandemic, but there was still plenty of action to be had as they came on strong late in the year.

Take a look back the best Bellator knockouts of 2020, as we get ready to launch into 2021.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor reveals UFC 246 numbers as top 2020 PPV, but Jorge Masvidal’s manager begs to differ

(Video courtesy of BellatorMMA)