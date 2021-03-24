HOT OFF THE WIRE
Check out Stipe Miocic’s top UFC finishes

March 24, 2021
NoNo Comments

Watch some of the big finishes that UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic has landed throughout his career in the octagon.

Stipe Miocic steps into the UFC 260 main event to defend his belt in a rematch with no. 1 contender Francis Ngannou on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Miocic won via unanimous decision in their first fight. Can he change it up at UFC 260 and add Ngannou to his reel of blistering highlight finishes?

(Video courtesy of UFC)

Champion boxer Claressa Shields talks to Joe Rogan about transition to MMA

Stipe Miocic punches Daniel Cormier at UFC 252
Stipe Miocic punches Daniel Cormier at UFC 252

