Check out Shinya Aoki’s Top 5 finishes ahead of ONE: Enter the Dragon (video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

ONE Lightweight World Champion Shinya “Tobikan Judan” Aoki is the most successful submission specialist in Asian martial arts. An iconic figure, he is known for his overpowering ground game, which had already won him titles with WAMMA, DREAM, and Shooto before he began his reign as the king of ONE Championship’s lightweight division.

Aoki is for many the face of Asia in the cage, holding an incredible slew of submission wins and almost 75 percent of his overall victories coming inside the distance. Throughout his fabled career, the Japanese lightweight legend has beaten some of the biggest names in the world, including Tatsuya Kawajiri, Caol Uno, and Eddie Alvarez.

At ONE: A NEW ERA, Aoki defeated celebrated Filipino martial artist Eduard “Landslide” Folayang to become a 2-time ONE Lightweight World Champion.

At Friday’s ONE: ENTER THE DRAGON, Aoki will put his ONE lightweight title on the line opposite Christian Lee, who at 11-3 has fought his entire career under the ONE Championship banner and would like nothing more that to take the belt.

TRENDING > Ronda Rousey reveals how she hopes to be remembered for her career in the UFC

Ahead of ONE: ENTER THE DRAGON, check out Aoki’s Top 5 finishes.

Watch Shinya Aoki regain the ONE lightweight championship

&lt;span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”&gt;﻿&lt;/span&gt;

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)