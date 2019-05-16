HOT OFF THE WIRE
Daniel Cormier KOs Stipe Miocic UFC 226 Fight Highlights

featuredDaniel Cormier on Stipe Miocic rematch: ‘This one’s going to break him’

Alexander Volkanovski

featuredAlexander Volkanovski hospitalized while traveling home from UFC 237

Max Holloway and Frankie Edgar UFC 222 faceoff

featuredMax Holloway vs. Frankie Edgar in the works for UFC 240 in July

featuredCharges dropped against Conor McGregor in phone smashing incident in Miami

Check out Shinya Aoki’s Top 5 finishes ahead of ONE: Enter the Dragon (video)

May 16, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

ONE Lightweight World Champion Shinya “Tobikan Judan” Aoki is the most successful submission specialist in Asian martial arts. An iconic figure, he is known for his overpowering ground game, which had already won him titles with WAMMA, DREAM, and Shooto before he began his reign as the king of ONE Championship’s lightweight division.

Aoki is for many the face of Asia in the cage, holding an incredible slew of submission wins and almost 75 percent of his overall victories coming inside the distance. Throughout his fabled career, the Japanese lightweight legend has beaten some of the biggest names in the world, including Tatsuya Kawajiri, Caol Uno, and Eddie Alvarez.

At ONE: A NEW ERA, Aoki defeated celebrated Filipino martial artist Eduard “Landslide” Folayang to become a 2-time ONE Lightweight World Champion.

At Friday’s ONE: ENTER THE DRAGON, Aoki will put his ONE lightweight title on the line opposite Christian Lee, who at 11-3 has fought his entire career under the ONE Championship banner and would like nothing more that to take the belt.

TRENDING > Ronda Rousey reveals how she hopes to be remembered for her career in the UFC

Ahead of ONE: ENTER THE DRAGON, check out Aoki’s Top 5 finishes.

Watch Shinya Aoki regain the ONE lightweight championship

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA