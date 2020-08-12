Check out Sean O’Malley’s blistering knockout of Eddie Wineland (UFC 252 free fight)

HOT OFF THE WIRE
August 11, 2020
Sean O’Malley added to his perfect record with a knockout of Eddie Wineland earlier this year at UFC 250.

O’Malley faces Marlon Vera in the co-main event of UFC 252 on Saturday, August 15 in Las Vegas. The main event features the trilogy bout between UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and former dual-division titleholder Daniel Cormier.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

